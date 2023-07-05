Events

Anonimul Film Festival returns to Sfântu Gheorghe in August

06 July 2023

The 20th edition of the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival is set to captivate audiences in Sfântu Gheorghe, Romania, from August 14 to 20. This prestigious festival, nestled in the enchanting Danube Delta, promises to showcase a captivating selection of independent films from around the world.

Organizers revealed that the program for this year's edition will include two competitive categories: Romanian and international short films. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions with filmmakers and partake in screenings of thought-provoking feature-length films.

A remarkable lineup of 12 Romanian short films, carefully curated by acclaimed film critic Ionuţ Mareş, will compete for the prestigious EUR 1,000 prize, determined by the votes of the festivalgoers. Among the selected films are "Where Boats Don't Reach" directed by Vlad Buzăianu, "Alibaba" directed by Vlad Popa, and "Vacation Exercise" by Lara Ionescu.

"This year's selection, dominated by female filmmakers, shows that the voices of women in Romanian cinema are increasingly numerous and present, which is encouraging. Some of the films are student projects, signaling a new and talented generation worth following," says the film critic in a press release quoted by Agerpres

The non-competitive section will feature nine compelling feature-length and medium-length films, offering a diverse cinematic experience. Among them are "Mammalia" directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu and "The King's Castle" by Liviu Mărghidan.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anonimul IFF/Facebook)

