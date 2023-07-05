Locarno Film Festival: Romanian Radu Jude’s latest film joins main competition

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, the latest film written and directed by famed Romanian director Radu Jude, was included in the official competition of the 76th Locarno Film Festival.

This year's selection comprises 17 titles, all world premieres and one as an international premiere, according to the official announcement. The festival takes place between August 2 and 12, 2023.

Commenting on the new film, whose title quotes an aphorism by Stanisław Jerzy Lec, Radu Jude said: "[...] I tried, with my modest powers, to connect different narratives (about exploitation, about fatigue, about death, about images), different genres (road-movie, comedy, montage film, documentary film), different types of humour (from the basic to the refined) and different aesthetic strategies, which I hope the audience will discover with delight."

Ilinca Manolache, Ovidiu Pîrsan, Dorina Lazăr and László Miske star in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, alongside the famous German actress Nina Hoss. Ada Solomon and Adrian Sitaru are the film's producers.

In Romania, the film will hit the big screens on October 27.

Radu Jude was previously present at the Locarno Film Festival in 2016 when his film Scarred Hearts joined the official competition and received the Special Jury Prize; in 2017, in the Signs of Life section with the montage film The Dead Nation; and in 2021, in the section Pardi di domani: Concorso Corti d'autore with the short film Caricaturana.

