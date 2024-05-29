AnimaWings to operate Bucharest-Stockholm flights from October

Romanian airline AnimaWings, owned by the brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, said it would operate flights on the Bucharest-Stockholm route beginning October 1. Three weekly flights will connect the two cities.

AnimaWings will operate the new route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays with an Airbus A220-300.

"AnimaWings, a 100% Romanian company owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel - the founders of Christian Tour, continues its expansion by inaugurating a new international route in its portfolio, Bucharest-Stockholm. The flights are available for sale starting today, on the company's website and in the network of its partners," the company said, quoted by News.ro.

Stockholm has been added to the five new destinations announced by the airline last week: Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Oradea, Paris (Charles de Gaulle), and Larnaca.

"After the full acquisition of AnimaWings, we are pursuing our ambition to become the most important Romanian airline, providing our customers with domestic and international routes that they have wanted for a long time," said Marius Pandel.

Constantly expanding, the airline will add two Airbus A220-300 aircraft to its fleet this year and four more in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/AnimaWings)