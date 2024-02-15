Romanian tour operator Christian Tour has acquired the remaining 51% of AnimaWings, the Aegean Airlines subsidiary in Romania, making the company a fully Romanian one and promising to bring 12 Airbus aircraft in the coming period.

The company will increase the number of domestic and international destinations for scheduled flights as well as charter flights for tour operators or companies. AnimaWings aims to bring 12 Airbus A220-300 aircraft to Romania in the next 3 years, with the first two entering the fleet this summer.

Back in October 2021, the Greek company Aegean Airlines increased its stake to 51% of the share capital of the airline Animawings, from 25% previously, with the rest of the shares being controlled by Memento Group, owned by Cristian Pandel, who also owns Christian Tour.

"Christian Tour Holding SA has received the green light from the Competition Council for the acquisition of the majority stake of 51% in Anima Wings Aviation SA, previously held by Aegean Airlines. Thus, the airline AnimaWings becomes 100% Romanian, being wholly owned by Memento Holding BV and Christian Tour Holding SA," the tour operator announced, cited by News.ro.

AnimaWings has been operating in Romania for almost five years.

"We are very motivated to continue the AnimaWings story in a 100% Romanian version. We would be pleased if the Romanian business community sees how important it is to demonstrate the performance of a Romanian company that meets international standards of excellence," said Cristian Pandel.

The value of the transaction through which Christian Tour Holding SA acquired the majority stake from Aegean Airlines is in the millions of euros, the company said. Negotiations and final approvals, including approval from the Competition Council, took over 8 months.

"The investments will continue because we have big plans: 12 new aircraft in the fleet over the next 3 years, Airbus A220 and Airbus 320-200 NEO. The Airbus 220-300 aircraft is currently the star of the market, with unique features and performances. In Romania, this state-of-the-art aircraft is absent, which is a premiere for our Airbus partners, but it is in the fleets of large companies worldwide, such as Air France, AirBaltic, SWISS, Delta Airlines, ITA Airways, Egypt Air, or Air Canada," said Marius Pandel, shareholder of AnimaWings.

The A220 model has 140/149 seats, including 12 business seats. The aircraft produces 50% less noise, emits 30% less pollution, and requires 25% less fuel than an aircraft from previous generations.

Currently, AnimaWings operates Airbus A320-200 aircraft. Starting in the summer of 2024, the first two Airbus 220-300 aircraft, leased operationally, will arrive. The Airbus A320NEO aircraft will be allocated to destinations where increased capacity is needed.

AnimaWings operates flights from Henri Coandă Airport in Bucharest, as well as from nine other cities in the country. It will operate flights this year to holiday destinations covered by Christian Tour and tour operators in Romania, as well as regular flights to major European cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AnimaWings on Facebook)