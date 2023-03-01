Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate sought the help of right-wing Romanian politicians while in police custody for alleged rape and human trafficking. Tate and his brother Tristan are still in jail pending trial after being arrested in December.

The wiretaps of Tate’s phone, submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors, show that he told associates to reach out to George Simion and Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca, Reuters reported. The former is the leader of the right-wing nationalist and conservative party AUR, while the latter was a leading figure in the anti-vaccine movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tate reportedly argued that he was being framed and that supporting him would be "very good for their careers."

“Make it clear to them: you will get a lot of votes when Tate says you took their side," Andrew Tate said, according to the wiretaps cited by Reuters.

The transcripts of the calls, made between January 28 and 31, are included in a document dated February 21.

Simion told Reuters he had never been contacted by Tate or his associates, and that wouldn't publicly support Tate if he was asked to. A spokesperson for Diana Sosoaca said that the transcripts were “lies” designed to attack the senator.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Octav Ganea | Inquam Photos)