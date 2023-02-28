Bucharest court rejects Andrew Tate’s detention appeal

The Bucharest Court of Appeals recently decided that brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in pre-trial detention for an additional 30 days. The two were arrested in late December and are being investigated for forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, and rape.

The Court of Appeals rejected the appeal filed by the two brothers, upholding the decision to extend their arrest warrants made by the Bucharest Tribunal on February 21. The court also extended detention for the brothers’ accomplices, Georgiana Manuela Naghel and Alexandra-Luana Radu, overruling the tribunal’s decision to place them under house arrest, according to Digi24.

The court's decision is definitive.

According to DIICOT, the Tate brothers (both British citizens) and the two young women had formed an organized criminal group aiming to recruit, house, and exploit women by forcing them to create pornographic content for pay-per-view adult websites. The group made significant profits from these activities.

Investigators allege that the Tate brothers recruited young women under the pretext of starting a romantic relationship, after which they took them to a house in Ilfov county where they were forced to produce videos. The brothers deceived the women by pretending to be interested in a marriage or a long-term relationship and by claiming to have genuine feelings of love for them, using the so-called 'loverboy' method.

The women were later transported and housed in a building in Ilfov county where, through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion (intimidation, constant surveillance, control, and the supposed debts), they were sexually exploited by group members and forced to perform pornographic acts for the purpose of producing and distributing material of this nature through social media platforms and adult websites.

Victims told investigators that there was a video chat studio in the Ilfov county villa where they were greeted by armed guards upon arrival. They were also forced to get tattoos with the message "owned by Tate." So far, six victims who were sexually exploited by the group led by the two British brothers have been identified.

During the investigation, DIICOT prosecutors seized several properties and luxury cars owned by the Tate brothers in Romania.

