Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:07
Business
Romanian game developer opens testing office in north-eastern city
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amber, the largest independent game development studio in Romania, opened a new studio in Botosani, a city with 100,000 inhabitants in the north-eastern part of the country with few investments in the IT sector.

The new studio will provide testing services for the games developed or co-developed by Amber.

“In recent years, independent studios in Cluj, Iasi, Brașov or Târgu Mureș have managed to produce notable games. By opening the new studio in Botosani, Amber aims to help develop new niches and seek talent in the city and the region," explained Tudor Postolache, Head of Operations at Amber.

(Photo: Amber Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:07
Business
Romanian game developer opens testing office in north-eastern city
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amber, the largest independent game development studio in Romania, opened a new studio in Botosani, a city with 100,000 inhabitants in the north-eastern part of the country with few investments in the IT sector.

The new studio will provide testing services for the games developed or co-developed by Amber.

“In recent years, independent studios in Cluj, Iasi, Brașov or Târgu Mureș have managed to produce notable games. By opening the new studio in Botosani, Amber aims to help develop new niches and seek talent in the city and the region," explained Tudor Postolache, Head of Operations at Amber.

(Photo: Amber Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 October 2019
Politics
Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi can start her mandate as European Chief Prosecutor
16 October 2019
Politics
Who is Romania’s newly appointed prime minister?
15 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president names Liberal leader to form the Government
15 October 2019
Business
Romania, back in the race for Volkswagen plant as group pauses investment in Turkey
15 October 2019
Social
BBC: Why does Romania, a country overflowing with rubbish, import more from abroad?
15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40