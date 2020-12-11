Romanian game developer opens office in Montreal

Amber, the largest independent video game development studio in Romania, continues its expansion by opening a new office in Montreal, Canada.

Amber Montreal will focus on specializations such as engineering, localization, and Quality Assurance, but it will also cover other disciplines as it grows.

Gwen Heliou will lead Amber Montreal. Amber is currently recruiting specialists for 15 full-time positions, and, because this opening takes place during a difficult period, the studio's activity will take place in the work from home system.

"Amber has grown rapidly internationally in Europe and North America, and we want to maintain this expansion pace by opening a new multidisciplinary game development studio in Canada," said Amber CEO Mihai Pohontu.

"Montreal is the perfect place for us because it is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in North America, where we find a rich mix of cultures from around the world."

The launch of the Montreal studio comes after Amber opened an office in Guadalajara, Mexico, in February this year.

The company also has offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and in Romania, in Bucharest and Botosani, and hires over 500 employees.

(Photo: Eudaemon | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com