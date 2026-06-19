Business

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal launches operations in Romania

19 June 2026

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Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has launched its operations in Romania. 

The decision to establish A&M’s Romanian office “reflects both the growing relevance of the local market and the firm’s ability to support clients through senior, integrated expertise,” A&M said. The launch comes at a time when many Romanian companies are entering a new stage of development, marked by leadership transitions, business transformation, and regional expansion, it noted. 

The Romanian team is co-led by managing director Mihai Bîrsescu, who brings more than 15 years of experience in management consulting and corporate transformation, including regional leadership roles at McKinsey and BCG, and by managing director Ioana Filipescu, an M&A advisor with more than 30 years of experience in financial advisory and investment banking, including prior roles with the EBRD, KPMG, and Deloitte CEE.

The leadership team also includes senior advisor George Mucibabici, a former Chairman of Deloitte Romania & Moldova and former Chairman and CEO of Tiriac Bank, alongside senior director Șerban Stoica, specializing in private equity performance improvement.

The Bucharest office serves corporates, entrepreneurs, and private equity investors across restructuring and turnaround, corporate transformation and performance improvement, as well as M&A and private equity services.

Founded in 1983, A&M has more than 12,000 professionals across over 90 offices worldwide. It serves 43% of the Fortune Global 500. 

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal launches operations in Romania

19 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has launched its operations in Romania. 

The decision to establish A&M’s Romanian office “reflects both the growing relevance of the local market and the firm’s ability to support clients through senior, integrated expertise,” A&M said. The launch comes at a time when many Romanian companies are entering a new stage of development, marked by leadership transitions, business transformation, and regional expansion, it noted. 

The Romanian team is co-led by managing director Mihai Bîrsescu, who brings more than 15 years of experience in management consulting and corporate transformation, including regional leadership roles at McKinsey and BCG, and by managing director Ioana Filipescu, an M&A advisor with more than 30 years of experience in financial advisory and investment banking, including prior roles with the EBRD, KPMG, and Deloitte CEE.

The leadership team also includes senior advisor George Mucibabici, a former Chairman of Deloitte Romania & Moldova and former Chairman and CEO of Tiriac Bank, alongside senior director Șerban Stoica, specializing in private equity performance improvement.

The Bucharest office serves corporates, entrepreneurs, and private equity investors across restructuring and turnaround, corporate transformation and performance improvement, as well as M&A and private equity services.

Founded in 1983, A&M has more than 12,000 professionals across over 90 offices worldwide. It serves 43% of the Fortune Global 500. 

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

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