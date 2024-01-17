Alstom to deliver Romania 16 electric locomotives for over EUR 150 mln

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) in Romania announced that it has provisionally awarded to the sole bidder, Alstom Association, a contract for the delivery of 16 new electric locomotives, partly financed under the Resilience Facility.

The signing of the public procurement contract will be possible after the expiration of the period for submitting any objections and, respectively, after the resolution of the objections/complaints formulated in the award procedure.

The contract, with a value of RON 768 million (over EUR 150 million) plus VAT, also includes maintenance and repair of the locomotives for 20 years.

The locomotives have 4-axle and ERTMS systems, capable of travelling at a maximum speed of 160 km/h to 200 km/h, hauling up to 16 passenger carriages, intended for rail passenger transport.

The introduction of electric locomotives will be done on several routes: Dej-Brașov-Bucharest-Constanța; Timișoara-Arad-Brașov-Bucharest-Constanța; Timisoara-Cluj-Napoca-Iasi; and Iasi/Suceava-Bucharest-Constanța.

