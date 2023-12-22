Romania ready to move on with biggest train purchase

Romania’s Railway Reform Authority will soon be able to sign the contract to buy 62 regional electric trains from Polish group PESA after an appeal filed by competitor Alstom was rejected.

The total value of the project is between RON 3.23 billion and RON 4.15 billion (EUR 650 mln – EUR 840 mln), excluding VAT.

The National Council for the Resolution of Appeals rejected the appeal filed by Alstom, and thus, the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) can sign the contract for the largest purchase of 62 regional electric frames (RE-R) for metropolitan trains, with PESA, the Secretary of State for Transport, Ionel Irinel Scrioșteanu, wrote on Facebook.

ARF suspended the tender for the purchase of these 62 trains on November 13 after Alstom filed an appeal with the CNCD. On Tuesday, ARF signed another contract with PESA for 20 long-distance electric trains.

