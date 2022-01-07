Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 08:15
Business

Romanian aluminium producer will diminish electricity consumption in line with trimming down output

07 January 2022
Romanian aluminium producer Alro informed the electricity transport system operator Transelectrica about the reduction of the planned electricity consumption, as this year it will close some of the electrolysis plants in which it produced aluminium, Economica.net reported.

The company is the largest industrial electricity consumer in Romania, and it announced steps to diminish production in 2022 as a result of high electricity prices.

Thus, between January 1 and January 31, Alro reported it reduced the power requested from the national grid by 50 MW. Between February 1 and 8, the reduction will be 160 MW, and from February 9 until the end of the year, the aluminium producer needs 195 MW less than the normal amount it is allotted.

According to Transelectrica data, Alro is allotted a power of 917 MW that it can consume. According to Economica.net, however, Alro's consumption was about 335 MWhin 2021.

Alro Slatina is directly connected to Transelectrica's high voltage network and consumes electricity "in the band" (delivered at constant power).

A decrease of 195 MW means, in theory at least, that the manufacturer estimates that it no longer needs this amount of power from February to the end of the year.

Alro announced on December 27 that the stock exchange would reduce the production activity of primary aluminium in the context of the exceptional situation in the energy and gas markets.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 11:48
28 December 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian aluminium producer cuts production by 60% due to electricity shortage
Normal
