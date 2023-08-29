Romanian border police seize EUR 3 mln worth of pills containing alprazolam

Police officers from the Bechet border crossing point in Dolj county, southern Romania, discovered in a truck more than 1.18 million pills containing the active substance alprazolam, which is found on the list of dangerous drugs. With a market value estimated at over EUR 3 million, this is the largest seizure of such drugs, the Romanian Border Police said.

The truck, whose driver was a Bulgarian national, tried to enter Romania on the morning of August 27. According to the documents, the vehicle was transporting sunflower seeds and hydraulic cylinders to Sweden.

While checking the truck, the police officers discovered several boxes containing 79,119 blisters with 1,186,785 tablets, which had alprazolam as an active substance. According to the official statement, this substance is found in Law 143/2000 on the prevention and combating of illicit drug trafficking and consumption.

The 52-year-old driver was placed under preventive arrest for 30 days on drug trafficking charges. Prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Craiova took over the investigation.

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)