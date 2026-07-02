Alexander Degianski takes over mandate of president of Romanian Farmers’ Club

The Association of the Romanian Farmers’ Club for Performant Agriculture announced the election of Alexander Degianski, General Director of Forest and Biomass Romania SA, as president of the Romanian Farmers’ Club for the period 1 July – 31 December 2026, according to a press release sent to the Romania Insider editorial office on Thursday, July 2.

Alexander Degianski is a farmer from Timiș County and manages the company Forest and Biomass Romania SA, headquartered in the locality of Giulvăz. The company operates an area of approximately 5,000 hectares of arable land. He has been a member of the Romanian Farmers’ Club since 2019, a period during which he actively participated in institutional representation projects and the managerial training program “Entrepreneur in Agriculture 4.0”.

During the current mandate, Alexander Degianski will continue the actions initiated and pursued by the National Coordination Council of the Club. He will also follow several specific priorities, such as the continuation of the promotion of Romania’s Integrated Agricultural Policy – Objective 2035 and supporting the adoption of Digitalization and Agriculture 4.0 in member farms, through training programs and partnerships with agritech solution providers.

The new president will participate in European consultations regarding the multiannual financial framework and the future reform of the Common Agricultural Policy post-2027 and support the “Romanian Product” project, focusing on reducing import dependency, increasing domestic production and processing capacity, among others.

During the mandate, the Club will launch Series 8 of the “Young Leaders for Agriculture” program in October 2026 and Series 6 of the “Entrepreneur in Agriculture 4.0” program in November 2026. The selection and launch of the YAS program series, run together with BCR Social Finance IFN S.A., will also continue, supporting young people in rural areas in building viable agricultural businesses, according to the association.

The new president will also support the Club’s position on European regulations under negotiation, the future reform of the Common Agricultural Policy and the continuation of efforts to identify alternative financing instruments in agriculture.

“European agriculture is going through a period marked by persistent structural pressures, in which high input costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and budget negotiations for the 2028–2034 period require increased institutional coordination between Member States, and the transition of the Common Agricultural Policy post-2027 remains the central stake of these negotiations. I want the Club’s institutional representation projects, at the national and European level, to continue, so that the agricultural sector benefits from greater predictability,” said Alexander Degianski, president of the Romanian Farmers’ Club.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: cjtimis.ro)