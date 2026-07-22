Air traffic at Bucharest airports reaches record 8.45 mln in first half of 2026

Bucharest’s two airports, the Henri Coandă International Airport and the Băneasa "Aurel Vlaicu" International Airport, welcomed 8.45 million passengers in the first half of 2026, according to the National Company Bucharest Airports.

Traffic data for the first six months of this year indicate a significant 5.08% growth from the same period in 2025.

Air traffic growth was also reflected in the number of aircraft movements. During the first half of the year, 68,367 landings and take-offs were recorded, 3.37% more than in the January–June 2025 period.

"The results we have achieved are the effects of the new management strategy, focused on attracting new airlines, expanding the number of routes operated from Bucharest, increasing operating frequencies on existing routes, and, last but not least, optimizing the quality and safety of airport infrastructure," said Bogdan Mîndrescu, General Director of the National Company Bucharest Airports, cited by Economedia.

Henri Coandă Airport exceeded the threshold of 7.7 million passengers, but the absolute record belongs to Băneasa Airport, which reached 745,674 passengers in the first half of the year, 50,956 more than the total number of passengers recorded at this airport throughout the entire year of 2025.

"The National Company Bucharest Airports recorded solid and sustainable growth, with the priority of CNAB's management being to ensure optimal conditions for this development, with major concern for maintaining the strictest standards of safety and security for passengers and air operations at the Capital's airports," Bogdan Mîndrescu said.

Last year, the Social Democratic-led Ministry of Transport blocked a key procedural step required for the listing of Bucharest Airports Company on the Stock Exchange (BVB), then valued at around EUR 1 billion. The ministry owns roughly 80% of the company’s stocks.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Alexandru Nechez)