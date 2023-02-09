Romanian medical imagery chain Affidea expands by taking over seven clinics

Affidea Romania, the largest provider of imaging services, took over seven ExMed clinics in Teleorman county, thus reaching 46 units at the national level.

Two of the clinics are located within the Alexandria County Hospital, respectively, within the Roşiorii de Vede Municipal Hospital, according to the clinic's website, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The national expansion plan that Affidea Romania started last year continues in 2023 as well, the acquisition of the ExMed clinics in Teleorman County improving our position as an important medical supplier in the Muntenia Region", according to Răzvan Predica, Country Manager Affidea Romania.

Affidea Romania thus reaches 46 centers in the country, strengthening its leading position in the imaging segment at the national level.

Annually, within the Affidea Romania centers, more than 1.5 million patients are treated through imaging services, specialist consultations and laboratory analyses.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Affidea Romania)