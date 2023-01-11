M&A

 

MedLife completes takeover of largest private hospital in Romania's Argeş county

11 January 2023
Private medical services provider MedLife (BVB: M) completed the takeover of 99.76% of the shares of Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeş county, after the clearing from the Competition Council.

With this deal, MedLife expands its country-wide hospital chain to 16 units. It also builds a strong local presence as one of the biggest players in Argeş county, where it also operates the Solomed clinics (prevention services).

Muntenia Hospital stands out for its medical team, comprised of over 70 specialists, covering almost all medical and surgical specialities.

"We want, with the expansion of the service portfolio in the southern region of the country, to provide patients in the vicinity with top medical teams and integrated solutions, from outpatient medical services, imaging and laboratory to complex surgical interventions and hospitalization at the highest standards," said Dorin Preda, executive director of MedLife Group.

(Photo source: MedLife)

