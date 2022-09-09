M&A

Affidea continues expansion in Romania with new acquisition in Cluj-Napoca

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of Affidea, a major player in the European advanced diagnostics and outpatient services, announced that it acquired Medsan Center in Cluj-Napoca - its fourth medical centre in the city and the 39th in the country.

Medsan Center has been active for 18 years on the Cluj medical market and provides consultation services for more than 30 medical specialities, laboratory analyses and multiple investigations (private or with settlement through the Insurance Company), and has a team of 60 medical personnel.

"Medsan joins the medical hub in Cluj-Napoca, which thus reaches 4 ultra-performing centres located in the central area of ​​the city. Until the acquisition of Medsan, the total investment in this hub was over EUR 10 mln," said Răzvan Predica, Country Manager of Affidea Hiperdia Romania, Forbes.ro reported.

Following this acquisition, Affidea Romania reaches a number of 39 medical centres nationwide. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Affidea Romania)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Affidea continues expansion in Romania with new acquisition in Cluj-Napoca

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of Affidea, a major player in the European advanced diagnostics and outpatient services, announced that it acquired Medsan Center in Cluj-Napoca - its fourth medical centre in the city and the 39th in the country.

Medsan Center has been active for 18 years on the Cluj medical market and provides consultation services for more than 30 medical specialities, laboratory analyses and multiple investigations (private or with settlement through the Insurance Company), and has a team of 60 medical personnel.

"Medsan joins the medical hub in Cluj-Napoca, which thus reaches 4 ultra-performing centres located in the central area of ​​the city. Until the acquisition of Medsan, the total investment in this hub was over EUR 10 mln," said Răzvan Predica, Country Manager of Affidea Hiperdia Romania, Forbes.ro reported.

Following this acquisition, Affidea Romania reaches a number of 39 medical centres nationwide. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Affidea Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court