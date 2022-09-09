Affidea continues expansion in Romania with new acquisition in Cluj-Napoca

The Romanian subsidiary of Affidea, a major player in the European advanced diagnostics and outpatient services, announced that it acquired Medsan Center in Cluj-Napoca - its fourth medical centre in the city and the 39th in the country.

Medsan Center has been active for 18 years on the Cluj medical market and provides consultation services for more than 30 medical specialities, laboratory analyses and multiple investigations (private or with settlement through the Insurance Company), and has a team of 60 medical personnel.

"Medsan joins the medical hub in Cluj-Napoca, which thus reaches 4 ultra-performing centres located in the central area of ​​the city. Until the acquisition of Medsan, the total investment in this hub was over EUR 10 mln," said Răzvan Predica, Country Manager of Affidea Hiperdia Romania, Forbes.ro reported.

Following this acquisition, Affidea Romania reaches a number of 39 medical centres nationwide.

(Photo source: Facebook/Affidea Romania)