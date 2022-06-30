Medical services provider MedLife makes another acquisition in Timișoara

Private medical services provider MedLife has acquired an 80% stake in the Timișoara-based clinic Profilaxis. The company will be integrated under the Sfânta Maria brand, with which the company is expanding in the western part of the country.

MedLife recently acquired an 80% stake in Medici’s, which owns a network of clinics in Timișoara and is building a multidisciplinary hospital in the city.

Profilaxis Timișoara offers patients more than 25 specialties and a team of more than 50 doctors, part of its own staff or collaborators. It provides ambulatory and day care, and labor medicine services.

Following the acquisition, the subscribers of the Sfânta Maria network can access medical care at Profilaxis.

“We move forward with our strategic expansion plans for Sfânta Maria network, the second brand of MedLife group, which focuses on patients who want to access mostly services covered by [the health insurance house] CAS. Sfânta Maria network has good coverage in the capital and the central and eastern region, and, with the new transaction, we manage to get closer to the patients in the country’s western area,” Dorin Preda, executive director of MedLife Group, said.

The Sfânta Maria brand was launched five years ago. It has more than 60 units under its name: 15 clinics in Bucharest, Bacău, Galați, Măgurele, Iași and Sibiu, 11 labs in Bucharest, Brăila, Bacău and Galați, and 30 test collection centers.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

