M&A

Medical services provider MedLife makes another acquisition in Timișoara

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private medical services provider MedLife has acquired an 80% stake in the Timișoara-based clinic Profilaxis. The company will be integrated under the Sfânta Maria brand, with which the company is expanding in the western part of the country.

MedLife recently acquired an 80% stake in Medici’s, which owns a network of clinics in Timișoara and is building a multidisciplinary hospital in the city.

Profilaxis Timișoara offers patients more than 25 specialties and a team of more than 50 doctors, part of its own staff or collaborators. It provides ambulatory and day care, and labor medicine services.

Following the acquisition, the subscribers of the Sfânta Maria network can access medical care at Profilaxis.

“We move forward with our strategic expansion plans for Sfânta Maria network, the second brand of MedLife group, which focuses on patients who want to access mostly services covered by [the health insurance house] CAS. Sfânta Maria network has good coverage in the capital and the central and eastern region, and, with the new transaction, we manage to get closer to the patients in the country’s western area,” Dorin Preda, executive director of MedLife Group, said.

The Sfânta Maria brand was launched five years ago. It has more than 60 units under its name: 15 clinics in Bucharest, Bacău, Galați, Măgurele, Iași and Sibiu, 11 labs in Bucharest, Brăila, Bacău and Galați, and 30 test collection centers.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
M&A

Medical services provider MedLife makes another acquisition in Timișoara

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private medical services provider MedLife has acquired an 80% stake in the Timișoara-based clinic Profilaxis. The company will be integrated under the Sfânta Maria brand, with which the company is expanding in the western part of the country.

MedLife recently acquired an 80% stake in Medici’s, which owns a network of clinics in Timișoara and is building a multidisciplinary hospital in the city.

Profilaxis Timișoara offers patients more than 25 specialties and a team of more than 50 doctors, part of its own staff or collaborators. It provides ambulatory and day care, and labor medicine services.

Following the acquisition, the subscribers of the Sfânta Maria network can access medical care at Profilaxis.

“We move forward with our strategic expansion plans for Sfânta Maria network, the second brand of MedLife group, which focuses on patients who want to access mostly services covered by [the health insurance house] CAS. Sfânta Maria network has good coverage in the capital and the central and eastern region, and, with the new transaction, we manage to get closer to the patients in the country’s western area,” Dorin Preda, executive director of MedLife Group, said.

The Sfânta Maria brand was launched five years ago. It has more than 60 units under its name: 15 clinics in Bucharest, Bacău, Galați, Măgurele, Iași and Sibiu, 11 labs in Bucharest, Brăila, Bacău and Galați, and 30 test collection centers.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport