Major European group Affidea takes over Romanian cancer care provider MedEuropa

The largest European provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, out-of-hospital, and cancer care services, Affidea, which provides general medical services with 50 medical centers in 26 Romanian cities, announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania, a national cancer care provider.

Through this takeover, Affidea begins providing radiotherapy services for the first time on the local market.

MedEuropa has been developed since 2018 by Telemos Capital in partnership with a local team of entrepreneurs. The group operates four clinics across Romania in Brasov, Bucharest, Constanta, and Oradea and is constructing an additional treatment center in Iasi. It provides state-of-the-art cancer treatment with a strong focus on radiotherapy.

Affidea Romania is one of the leading healthcare providers across the country, providing integrated medical services for more than 2 million patients. In Europe, it has a more narrow focus: it is the largest provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, out-of-hospital, and cancer care services.

(Photo source: Affidea.ro)