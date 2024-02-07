Medical imaging network Affidea buys three more clinics in Romania

The Romanian subsidiary of Affidea, the provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and cancer care services in Europe, announced that it took over the three clinics under the Explora brand in Suceava, marking its first acquisition in 2024.

Besides medical imagery, Explora Group offers diversified services in more medical areas such as cardiology, gynecology, neurology, podiatry, and dermatology.

Thus, the operator reaches 53 medical units at the national level, and the plans aim to expand in continuation.

The company conducted last year’s expansion along with a strategy of developing consultation services in several medical areas, in addition to the medical imaging area.

"The expansion plan of Affidea Romania will continue this year as well because we want to help as many people as possible to benefit from medical services as they wish. Analyzing the demand for services in the region of Moldova, we opted to acquire Explora Group, an important medical supplier in the area", according to Răzvan Predica, CEO, of Affidea Romania and Hungary.

(Photo: the company)

