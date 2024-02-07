M&A

Medical imaging network Affidea buys three more clinics in Romania

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of Affidea, the provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and cancer care services in Europe, announced that it took over the three clinics under the Explora brand in Suceava, marking its first acquisition in 2024.

Besides medical imagery, Explora Group offers diversified services in more medical areas such as cardiology, gynecology, neurology, podiatry, and dermatology.

Thus, the operator reaches 53 medical units at the national level, and the plans aim to expand in continuation.

The company conducted last year’s expansion along with a strategy of developing consultation services in several medical areas, in addition to the medical imaging area.

"The expansion plan of Affidea Romania will continue this year as well because we want to help as many people as possible to benefit from medical services as they wish. Analyzing the demand for services in the region of Moldova, we opted to acquire Explora Group, an important medical supplier in the area", according to Răzvan Predica, CEO, of Affidea Romania and Hungary.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
M&A

Medical imaging network Affidea buys three more clinics in Romania

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of Affidea, the provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and cancer care services in Europe, announced that it took over the three clinics under the Explora brand in Suceava, marking its first acquisition in 2024.

Besides medical imagery, Explora Group offers diversified services in more medical areas such as cardiology, gynecology, neurology, podiatry, and dermatology.

Thus, the operator reaches 53 medical units at the national level, and the plans aim to expand in continuation.

The company conducted last year’s expansion along with a strategy of developing consultation services in several medical areas, in addition to the medical imaging area.

"The expansion plan of Affidea Romania will continue this year as well because we want to help as many people as possible to benefit from medical services as they wish. Analyzing the demand for services in the region of Moldova, we opted to acquire Explora Group, an important medical supplier in the area", according to Răzvan Predica, CEO, of Affidea Romania and Hungary.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024