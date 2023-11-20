Airspace company Aerostar will service landing gears of Romania's F-16 fleet

Derco, a Lockheed Martin group company, has signed an agreement with Romanian airspace and defence company Aerostar to repair landing gear, wheels and brakes as part of the maintenance of the Romanian Air Force's F-16 aircraft fleet. This will reduce lead times and improve logistics for the preparation of the mission, the American company announced.

Derco will provide specialized tools, equipment, technical documentation and training, enabling Aerostar to successfully repair F-16 components.

"The Derco technological solution, which we share with Aerostar, will ensure the training, efficiency and safety of the Romanian military personnel who operate the F-16 fighter jets," said Derco President and CEO Todd Morar, Economica.net reported.

The agreement comes days after the first European F-16 Training Center was inaugurated at the Fetești Air Base in southern Romania, and builds on Lockheed Martin's 26 years of cooperation with Romania in support of defence national, industry and academia.

(Photo source: Lockheedmartin.com)