Italian airline acquires Romania’s Air Connect

AeroItalia, an Italian airline company founded in 2022, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of 93.86% of the Romanian regional company Air Connect.

In the same post on social media, the Italian airline said that this acquisition will allow it to strengthen its presence in the Italian regional market and enhance its connectivity with the hub at Rome Fiumicino.

Gaetano Intrieri, CEO of AeroItalia, hinted in July of this year in an interview with the Italian publication Avionews that he wanted to purchase the Romanian company Air Connect, which was launched in March 2022. Representatives of Air Connect mentioned at the time that there were no signed documents for the takeover by AeroItalia, but they indicated that discussions had taken place in the past and suggested they were willing to sell Air Connect, according to Economedia.ro.

Air Connect was started by a former director of the defunct Romanian airline Blue Air, and several shareholders directly connected to businessman Dorin Ivașcu.

In September, the company announced a partnership with AeroItalia. At that time, Air Connect stated that it would take over routes from Blue Air after the low-cost airline announced the "transfer of domestic services." The company avoided answering questions about the routes it would take over from Blue Air and how this would be implemented. At that time, the company postponed the commencement of regular regional flights in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AeroItalia on Facebook)