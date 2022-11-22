Business

Norwegian airline launches flights to Romania as Blue Air leaves route not served

22 November 2022
Low-cost airline Norwegian will operate, starting June 2023, regular commercial flights from and to Romania.

The operator will launch the first route on June 23 between the capitals of Norway and Romania.

The Scandinavian airline will operate two flights per week between Bucharest and Gardemoen Airport in Oslo, on Mondays and Fridays, Boardingpass.ro reported. The flights will have a duration of approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes.

This route was operated until September 2022 by Blue Air, and now only Wizz Air operates flights to Sandefjord Torp airport, located 120 kilometres from the capital of Norway.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal
 

