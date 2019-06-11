Two paintings by Romanian Adrian Ghenie on sale at Bucharest auction

Two paintings by famous Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie will go on sale at the post-war and contemporary art auction that will be organized by Artmark in Bucharest on November 19.

One of the paintings, Untitled (opening photo), is estimated at EUR 35,000-55,000, while the second painting, Anemone, has an estimated value of EUR 3,000-5,000.

Among the 155 lots that will be auctioned on November 19 there are also Umbre Negre (Black Shadows) by Ion Tuculescu (estimated at EUR 25,000-35,000), Gradina (The Garden) by Horia Bernea (starting EUR 20,000), Peisaj Venetian (Venice Landscape) by Corneliu Baba (EUR 8,000-14,000), and Trei Siluete (Three Silhouettes) by Sabin Balasa (EUR 7,000-12,000), News.ro reported.

The auctioned works are on display at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace.

Adrian Ghenie was born in 1977 in Baia Mare and is one of the most important contemporary Romanian artists. He graduated from the Art and Design University of Cluj-Napoca in 2001. His works regularly feature at international art auctions and are included in many museum and public collections.

[email protected]romania-insider.com