Culture

Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie goes on sale at local auction

19 March 2021
A painting by contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie will go on sale at Artmark’s Spring Auction on March 23 for the starting price of EUR 100,000.

The painting, named Energia, is the largest work signed by Ghenie put up for sale in Romania so far. It imagines an astral world, born of its own energy.

“Both the price and the size of the painting make Energia the most valuable work of the approximately 200 masterpieces of the Spring Auction,” Artmark said.

Another work with the same theme, but smaller in size, was sold for EUR 110,000 in the last Postmodern and Contemporary Art Auction in February.

The Spring Auction’s collection also includes another painting by Adrian Ghenie - a portrait of the Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa with a starting price of EUR 1,000.

Both paintings by Adrian Ghenie can be seen at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace in Bucharest until the day of the auction, alongside about 200 other works signed by great masters of Romanian art.

(Photo source: Artmark)

