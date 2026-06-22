Bulgarian energy tech company Adex Energy enters Romanian market

Adex Energy, a technology company for the energy industry founded in Bulgaria, announced it was entering the Romanian market. It appointed Mihai-Florin Necula as country manager.

Adex Energy develops end-to-end software solutions for smart energy management, asset automation, and the optimization of renewable energy and storage portfolios

The entry into the local market comes at a time when Romania is becoming one of the key markets in Southeast Europe for the development of battery storage capacity, the accelerated integration of renewable energy, and the growing need for flexibility in the energy system, the company explained.

The company pointed to a “clear need” in the sector: the shift from simply installing storage capacity to operating it intelligently.

Adex Energy’s expansion is supported by its partnership with Sunotec, an integrator of utility-scale photovoltaic projects and battery energy storage systems, which became its shareholder in 2024. Sunotec, together with Blackstone, announced, in April 2026, a EUR 250 million partnership to accelerate the expansion of renewable infrastructure.

“The Romanian energy sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, accelerated by the development of battery energy storage systems. There could not be a more opportune moment to bring the next-generation energy management solutions developed by Adex Energy to the local market. Market players now understand that a battery without smart control remains merely a technical asset. The real value emerges when storage is integrated, automated, and optimized according to the market, the grid, and investors’ objectives. This is the expertise that Adex Energy brings to Romania, and I am pleased to contribute to the company’s development in a market with such great potential for the future of energy,” Mihai-Florin Necula, country manager of Adex Energy Romania, said.

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simona@romania-insider.com