andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 08:22
Business

Romania's major poultry farm Aaylex gets EUR 86 mln syndicated loan

09 March 2022
Aaylex ONE, the producer of the Cocorico poultry and eggs brand, announced the signing of a syndicated credit facility worth RON 431 mln, coordinated by a union of five banks.

The facility is aimed at refinancing the individual loans contracted by memes of Cocorico group that merged at the end of last year under Aaylex ONE entity “to increase operational efficiency and continue the development strategy.”

The banking institutions involved in the project are OTP Bank Romania, the main arranger and coordinator, CEC Bank and EximBank, as the main arranger, and with the participation of First Bank and International Investment Bank.

PCF Investment Banking Romania acted as transaction arranger and documentation and provided specialist advice to the borrower in structuring, negotiating and implementing the transaction.

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) acted as legal advisor to Aaylex ONE, ensuring the structuring, negotiation and execution of credit documentation. Tuca, Zbarcea si Asociatii (TZA) acted as legal consultant for the banking union.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
1

