Belgian Aaron Crow comes to International Festival of Magic in Timisoara

Belgian mentalist, magician and danger-act Aaron Crow will come to amaze the audience at the International Festival of Magic in Timisoara, western Romania, on October 23.

Also known as The Silent Mentalist, The Warrior or Mystical, he is best known for his appearances on "Le Plus Grand Cabaret Du Monde," Britain's Got Talent, and America's Got Talent. He is also known for his original creations, unprecedented in the history of magic and entertainment.

"His shows are memorable and full of suspense. They transcend all language barriers. Although the character played by Aaron Crow is silent, he has a power that captures you. [...] His shows raise the adrenaline of any skeptic in the art of magic because his game is dangerous," said illusionist Lorenzo-Cristian, the festival's initiator, quoted by News.ro.

Aaron Crow appeared in over 30 international television shows and performed on all continents of the world. His performances became viral online, gathering over 500 million views on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Named Time For Magic, the festival in Timisoara will bring some of the world's greatest magicians, European and world champions, to Romania in October. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Time for Magic Festival)