“The Queen’s Jewels” exhibition takes place between January 23 and 28 at Bucharest’s Artmark Galleries auction house, located in the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace. Rare pieces that belonged to the royal family and are worth hundreds of thousands of euros are on display.

The exhibition is taking place on the occasion of the 165th anniversary of the so-called “little union” between the Romanian Principalities, celebrated on January 24.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is a Fabergé brooch in gold and enamel, decorated with diamonds and the monogram of Queen Marie. It is believed that the Queen gifted the brooch during her years as the crown princess, and the monogram was designed by her during the same period. From 1900 to 2019, when it was adjudicated in an international auction, the piece had the same owner, a Danish family.

Particularly noteworthy is also an 18k gold pocket watch, made by the Longines Company and sold in Bucharest by the Roller Brothers' store, with diamonds and rubies in brilliant cuts, also bearing Queen Marie’s monogram – a very rare piece from a private collection that has never been auctioned before.

Among the exhibits is also an imposing gold pendant, the Queen Marie Cross, decorated with diamonds and ruby (circa 1920).

All these exhibits and many others worth several hundred thousand euros are on display during the event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)