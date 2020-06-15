Ro Insider
Culture
Ancient Dacian fortress in Romania to undergo EUR 3 million refurbishment
15 June 2020
The Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa Regia, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Hunedoara county, will undergo a EUR 3 million refurbishment process.

Of the sum, EUR 2 million are Norwegian funds, which the Hunedoara County Council received through the RO-Cultura program for the project “Dacia’s capital – A living museum of European cultural patrimony.” The program is financed through the 2014-2021 European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway Grants.

The Romanian partner in the project is Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, while the Norwegian partner is Møre & Romsdal County Council.

Hunedoara County Council will provide EUR 1 million in co-financing, in addition to the EUR 2 million non-refundable funds, the institution said.

As part of the refurbishment project, the wall of the fortress will be refurbished, and the military precinct will be turned into a “living museum.” The infrastructure for visitors will be improved, in a series of works that cover the access ways, the signaling, and a refuge for visitors. Various modular panels will be set up in the area to promote traditional crafts and folk customs from Hunedoara country. The public will get to attend a series of interactive activities, including ancient crafts, like Dacian ironwork, at a mobile workshop.

After the refurbishment, the local authorities hope to see an increase of at least 30% in the number of visitors to the site.

The refurbishment project is to last more than 48 months.

(Photo: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)

