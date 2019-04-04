Romania’s new tourism promotion video, translated into 16 languages

The recently launched video promoting Romania has been translated into 16 languages, tourism minister Bogdan Trif announced.

“The video has been translated into over 16 languages due to the involvement of the University of Bucharest. We have managed to have voice-over even in Chinese and, even if it may seem a little outdated, even in Latin, because we shouldn’t forget about the Pope’s upcoming visit and we should have a video in this language as well,” Trif said, quoted by Agerpres.

The minister explained that it was important for the country to have a video translated into many languages, including ones from Asia.

“We aim to enter the China market; we shouldn’t forget that there are over 120 million tourists per year there and only a small part come to us. We want to enter this market and direct as many tourists as possible to Romania. Last year, we had only 33,000 tourists from China, an extremely low number. More than this, we plan to open this year two promotion offices in this area. Also, Japan is a target market for us and the video is translated into this language as well,” the minister said.

“The ministry requested or help in translating the text of the video, with the dubbing to be provided at a later date,” Laura Sitaru, vice-dean of the Foreign Languages Faculty of the University of Bucharest, said.

The video is also translated into Arabic, Croatian, Serbian, Bulgarian, Polish, Russian, English, French, German, and Latin, among others.

The new tourism promotion video was launched mid-March. It promotes Romania as “an ideal destination for 365 days of holiday a year” and includes images from all of the country’s regions.

(Photo: print screen from Tourism Ministry video)

