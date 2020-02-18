Romanian IT company Zitec ups turnover by a third in 2019

Zitec, one of the biggest Romanian IT & digital marketing companies, specialized in developing solutions and services for digital transformation, recorded a turnover of EUR 7 million in 2019, up by 34% compared to 2018.

Over the last ten years, the company’s annual growth rate was 24% on average.

In 2019, Zitec continued its strategic partnerships with clients that are undergoing a digital transformation process of their business, such as courier firm Sameday, electro-IT retailer Flanco, online retailer eMAG, payment processor PayU, Credit Europe Bank, and started new collaborations with local and foreign clients such as Decathlon, E.On, Porsche Romania, Arctic, Beko, and the National Health Service in Scotland (NHS).

The company completed the development of its second product, Mirro, an app helping companies to increase team performance, in which it invested EUR 1 million.

It also continued to develop the document management app Regista. The company’s Digital marketing division tripled its revenues in 2019, to EUR 770,000.

