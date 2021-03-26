Hotel management firm Zeus takes over three Romanian hotels from Alpha Bank group

Alpha Real Estate Services (ARES), a member of Alpha Bank Group, sold three iconic hotels in downtown Bucharest - Hotel Venetia, Hotel Central, and Hotel Opera - to Greek hotel management group Zeus International, which has been managing the three hotels for six years, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Venice Hotel, located near Cismigiu Park, is a historical monument built in 1920, that has been transformed into a hotel in 2000. The unit is rated four stars and has 50 rooms.

The Central Hotel, also classified at four stars, and the three-star Opera Hotel are both located in the center of the capital city, on Ion Brezoianu Street.

"We are very proud for this acquisition that accelerates Zeus International's strategic goal on portfolio growth and diversity," said Zeus International President and CEO Haris Siganos.

The company will pursue an immediate CAPEX plan for the extensive renovation of the three properties, aiming to place the hotels in a leading position within the high-end business and leisure segments of Bucharest, according to Gtp.gr.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)