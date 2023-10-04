Documentary about Volodymyr Zelensky opens this year’s Astra Film Festival in Sibiu

The 30th anniversary edition of the Astra Film Festival in Sibiu, central Romania, will kick off on October 15 with the world premiere screening of the work-in-progress documentary Meeting Zelensky, directed by Werner Herzog and produced by André Singer.

The film follows the remarkable journey of Volodymyr Zelensky over the 30 years since Ukraine’s declaration of independence, the organizers said. It will be presented as a work-in-progress in the festival’s opening, in the presence of producer André Singer. Following the screening, there will be a debate moderated by writer, journalist, and diplomat Emil Hurezeanu.

Another noteworthy documentary event will be the screening of The Milky Way by Dumitru Budrala. This work-in-progress documentary focuses on the people of the mountains, exploring the traditions of shepherding, transhumance, and myths, and the paths these custodians of ancient traditions traverse.

In addition to film screenings, festivalgoers can also attend various other events. Among them, masterclasses with prominent figures in the documentary field, such as the renowned Pablo D’Ambrosi (who has worked with artists like Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Adele, and Sinead O’Connor,) special exhibitions by Dan Perjovschi, Iulian Ignat, and Dumitru Budrala, concerts, book launches, and the eagerly anticipated “teleportation” into the future of cinema with immersive films and full-dome projections.

A total of 130 documentary films, most of them premieres, and dozens of other cinematic events will be screened within the competitions of AFF2023 and special programs.

In addition, the festival also features a special category for the young audience - Astra Film Junior, plus a selection of films produced by investigative journalists.

The International Documentary Film Festival Astra Film in Sibiu was launched in 1993 as an innovative project and has since become one of the most important non-fiction film festivals in Europe. It is held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, organized by Astra Film, CNM Astra, and the Astra Film Foundation.

(Photo source: Oleschwander/Dreamstime.com)