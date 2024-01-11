Society

Almost 2,000 young Romanians to receive DiscoverEU travel permits to explore Europe

11 January 2024

A total of 1,974 Romanian youths aged 18 will receive a free travel permit to explore the diversity of Europe, learn about its history and cultural heritage, and meet people from across the continent through the DiscoverEU program.

The nearly 2,000 Romanians are part of a contingent of young people whose application for the program was approved last year. DiscoverEU allows them to travel mainly by train between March 2024 and 2025 largely free of charge. So far, over 11,600 Romanians have participated.

The initiative is part of the Eramsus+ program.

"DiscoverEU is a unique opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey across Europe, where each stop creates new connections between people and highlights the many facets of Europe's beauty. To all young explorers embarking on this remarkable journey, I say: may each place you visit broaden your horizons, each interaction enrich your spirit, and each encounter you have leave you with an unforgettable memory!" said Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth, cited in the official press release

In total, 144,038 young people applied for this round, of which 36,318 were selected.

DiscoverEU also includes a learning dimension with meetings or information sessions held across Europe before departure. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zbynek Pospisil | Dreamstime.com)

1

