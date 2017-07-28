Charitable yachting competition starts at the Romanian seaside

Over 30 yachts from Romania and Bulgaria will race in a charitable competition set to take place between July 28 and July 30 in Limanu, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

This is the fifth edition of the event, called Regatta Rotary Mangalia. It aims to raise funds for building a yachting facility where children and teenagers can learn the sport. The competition also serves in promoting Romanian sportive sailing, the organizers say.

The event starts July 28 with the competition registrations and the technical skippers meeting, while the races take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Further details on the schedule are available here.

(Photo source: Rotary Club Mangalia Facebook Page)

