Xiaomi launches the photojournalism workshop "Masterpiece in Sight" in partnership with the Communication Students Association – University of Bucharest

News from Companies

Xiaomi Romania, in partnership with the Communication Students Association - University of Bucharest, launches its first journalism education project geared towards students in Romania. 25 students will be able to participate in an intensive practical and theoretical photography workshop. At the end of the workshop participants will have the chance to win grants worth USD 1,000 to help them lay the foundations of their personal portfolio.

The workshop is addressed to students who are passionate about photojournalism and provides both technical information, including composition and other basics of photography, and a practical hands-on component. Access to the workshop is limited and is made on a portfolio basis, according to campaign regulations.

Xiaomi has unveiled this year its new 13T Series smartphones, two models developed in partnership with Leica to support the users' photographic experience. Xiaomi's camera performance and involvement in visual arts and photojournalism inspired the launch of the brand's first journalism education project in Romania.

"Globally, with the launch of the new series of smartphones, Xiaomi has undertaken the mission to contribute, through education, to the development of visual arts. I am glad to align with this goal in Romania, through a unique initiative in the region, and to contribute through our best assets – technology and global experience in photography – and through the dedication of strong local partners to educate the new generation of students", Gina Gavriliu, Marketing Manager Xiaomi Romania, said.

Under the concept "Masterpiece in sight", students will start looking for the stories of the most famous areas in Bucharest, which they will tell through the lens of the new Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro models. Each student will enter one of the images captured during the workshop for the chance to win one of the three grants worth USD 1,000, following the evaluation of the jury that features the project mentors, photojournalists Ioana Moldovan and Andrei Pungovschii, as well as Univ. Lecturer Dr. Alexandra Bardan.

"We are delighted to be part of this innovative project that gives students the opportunity to develop in a highly dynamic field. Working with Xiaomi presents us with a unique opportunity to encourage creativity and passion for visual art among the students we represent. We are eager to see the pictures they will take during this workshop", Ciprian Lazar, President of the Communication Students Association – University of Bucharest, declared.

The project runs between October and November.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In June 2023, MAU of MIUI reached approximately 606 million globally. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 654.5 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops, and tablets) as of June 30, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fifth year in a row, ranking 360th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index, and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About the Communication Students Association – University of Bucharest

The Communication Students Association - University of Bucharest (ASC-UB) is the representative student association of the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC). ASC was re-established on March 5, 2019, with the help of nine students. Since then, it has been growing steadily and currently enlists about 140 active volunteers.

The statuary purpose of the association is to represent the students of the faculty, but also to defend their rights in relation to relevant stakeholders at national level. At the same time, the association aims to support the professional and personal development of students through various dedicated activities and projects.

*This is a Press release.