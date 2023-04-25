World Doctors Orchestra to hold two benefit concerts in Romania next month

The famous World Doctors Orchestra will return to Romania in May for two benefit concerts in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest. Under the baton of Stefan Willich, 100 doctors-musicians will perform in support of a local organization helping patients diagnosed with epilepsy.

The concert in Cluj-Napoca is scheduled for May 25, followed two days later, on May 27, by the performance in Bucharest.

"Under the baton of professor Stefan Willich, a cardiologist of German origin, 100 doctors-musicians will perform three pieces: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 - George Enescu, Violin Concerto No. 1 - Max Bruch and Symphonie fantastique - Hector Berlioz. This year, the public will be able to enjoy the extraordinary participation of violinist Alexandru Tomescu, who will delight the audience with the chords of the Elder-Voicu Stradivarius violin," reads the press release quoted by Agerpres.

The proceeds of the concerts will be donated to the organization Telemedicina în epilepsie (Telemedicine in epilepsy), supporting patients diagnosed with epilepsy and improving their life.

World Doctors Orchestra previously performed in Romania in 2016, in Bucharest, Brasov and Cluj-Napoca.

"Usually, the orchestra does not hold concerts in the same locations more than once. But given the full confidence in the value of the 'Telemedicine in epilepsy' project, as well as the positive experience of 7 years ago, they decided to return, which makes these two performances even more special," said Dr Bogdan Florea, the initiator of the 'Telemedicine in epilepsy' project, quoted in the press release.

Further details are available here and here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)