Romanian, European Council presidents host working meeting on EU Strategic Agenda in Bucharest

The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, will host a working meeting dedicated to the preparation of the future Strategic Agenda of the European Union on April 3 at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, together with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel. Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, and Croatian PM Andrej Plenković will also attend.

The consultations are part of a broader process of defining the priorities of the European Union for the period 2024-2029, initiated on the occasion of the informal meeting of the European Council in Granada, on October 6, 2023.

Back then, the EU member states highlighted the interest in placing security and defense, global involvement, and the expansion of the Union, as well as strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the Union, at the forefront of the European agenda.

"Based on the coordinates established in Granada, the discussions within the meeting at the Cotroceni Palace will represent an opportunity to delve deeper into these elements and to analyze the lines of action at the level of the European Union towards achieving the common objectives of strengthening the Union's international profile, ensuring prosperity, and promoting and protecting democracy and European values," the presidential office press release says.

The discussions on preparing the Strategic Agenda for the next institutional cycle will continue at the level of EU leaders, with the goal of being adopted by the European Council at the meeting scheduled for the end of June this year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)