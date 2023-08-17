Brokerage house Wood cuts target price for Romania's Romgaz but affirms BUY recommendation

The analysts of the Hungarian brokerage company Wood & Co updated their target price for the shares of the natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (BVB: SNG) from RON 65.6 to RON 47.6, but maintained their BUY recommendation, according to a research report published on the BVB platform.

For the target price estimated by Wood, the market capitalization of the company would reach RON 18.4 billion (EUR 3.7 billion) – above the current capitalization of Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), another issuer with a significant weight in the BET index.

Compared to the current trading price from the Stock Exchange, namely RON 39.5 per share, the potential yield of the new target would be 20.5%.

