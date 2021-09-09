Wizz Air announces additional routes from Romania to Spain, Belgium

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will introduce routes from Iaşi to Madrid and from Suceava to Brussels starting December.

The carrier will fly from Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, to Madrid on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning December 2.

Another route will connect Suceava, also in the northeastern part of the country, to Brussels on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting December 4.

Tickets for the two flights are available online.

The two routes add to the flights the company operates from local airports to destinations in Spain and Belgium.

