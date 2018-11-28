Wizz Air allocates new aircraft to Bucharest base, launches two new routes

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the leading air carrier in Romania, announced it has decided to allocate a new Airbus A321 aircraft to its Bucharest fleet and launch two new routes from the Romanian capital to Germany and Spain.

The new Airbus A321 aircraft will join Wizz Air’s Bucharest fleet in March 2019 and represents a further investment of USD 120 million, the company said in a press release. The airline’s fleet will thus grow to 11 aircraft, offering a total capacity of 4.3 million seats in 2019.

The new aircraft will allow for frequency updates on six of Wizz Air’s current routes from Bucharest, including Dortmund, London, Doncaster-Sheffield, Bologna, Treviso and Eindhoven.

The airline will also launch two new routes from Bucharest, to Memmingen in Germany and Castellón in Spain in early April 2019.

Wizz Air’s first Bucharest flight took off in 2012 and since then, the airline has become the leading carrier in Romania. In the first ten months of 2018, Wizz carried more than 7 million passengers on its low fare routes to and from Romania, which represents a 13% growth year over year.

Earlier this month, the airline also brought its 7th aircraft to the Cluj-Napoca base and launched a new route from the city to Lyon.

