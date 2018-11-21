Wizz Air brings new aircraft to Cluj base, launches new route

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the biggest air carrier in Romania, brought its 7th aircraft to the Cluj-Napoca base and launched a new route from the city to Lyon.

Wizz Air thus reached 35 routes from Cluj-Napoca and 139 routes from airports in Romania.

The company has two flights a week from Cluj-Napoca to Lyon, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In the first ten months of this year, Wizz Air carried over 7 million passengers on its routes from and to Romania, up 13% compared to the same period of 2017.

