First Wizz Air aircraft maintenance center in Romania to open at Bucharest Băneasa

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced the opening of its first dedicated aircraft maintenance center in Romania, located at Bucharest Băneasa International Airport. Developed in partnership with aerospace and defense company Romaero, the facility marks a strategic move in the airline’s local and regional operations.

Scheduled to begin operations in October 2025, the maintenance center will support both heavy and light aircraft servicing for Wizz Air’s growing fleet in Romania and nearby countries. This includes tasks ranging from engine replacements to routine checks and annual inspections.

The move comes as Wizz Air continues its rapid expansion, with new aircraft set to join its bases in Băneasa, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara. By the upcoming winter season, the airline expects to operate 43 aircraft from Romania, the largest national fleet in its network.

Speaking at a press conference in Bucharest, Mauro Peneda, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta, described the project as “a major step forward” in strengthening the airline’s operational capabilities in the region. He said the investment aligns with Wizz Air’s EUR 14 billion “Customer First Compass” transformation plan, aimed at enhancing efficiency, reliability, and service quality across its network.

Wizz Air has signed a three-year agreement with a certified maintenance organization already supporting the airline in Italy and Albania. This team, combined with Romaero’s technical capabilities, will help streamline operations, reduce aircraft downtime, and improve turnaround times, the company said.

Romaero CEO Bogdan Costaș highlighted the partnership as a strategic pillar in the company’s civil aviation recovery plan. “This project strengthens our position in the European MRO market and enhances our ability to deliver timely, high-quality services to Wizz Air’s fleet,” he said.

Since launching operations in Romania in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily expanded its footprint. The airline now operates over 200 routes from 13 Romanian airports, connecting passengers to 75 destinations across 25 countries. It currently maintains eight operational bases in the country and employs more than 1,600 people locally.

