Wizz Air ready to fill the gap left by Blue Air

Wizz Air has announced that it is expanding the number of tickets with special prices aimed at the passengers of the flights cancelled by Blue Air - the Romanian rival that suspended its operations for over a month following cash flow problems.

Blue Air passengers can book Wizz Air flights on selected routes at fares from EUR 49.99 using the Blue Air booking code.

The announcement came soon after Wizz Air announced a major expansion in Romania, with five aircraft added to the base in Bucharest as well as increased capacity in Bacău, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Sibiu. New routes from Bucharest to Athens, Prague and Larnaca have been announced, and the frequency was increased for more than 30 existing routes, including popular destinations such as London, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, ​​Paris, Brussels-Charleroi, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Madrid and Tel Aviv.

Following this announcement, Wizz Air expects to sell 2.6 million additional tickets to the Romanian market.

