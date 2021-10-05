Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 10:56
Business

Wizz Air adds route connecting Bucharest and Jordan’s Aqaba

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air is scheduled to fly from Bucharest to Aqaba, Jordan, starting December 15.

Two flights will be operated weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“We are constantly looking to expand the network of routes we operate from airports in Romania to diverse destinations in Europe and not only,” Paulina Gosk, corporate communications manager with Wizz Air, said.

The carrier is also connecting Rome, Vienna, and Budapest to Aqaba, and Rome, Milan, Vienna and Budapest to Amman. 

Wizz Air is looking to recruit 800 flight attendants this year, including from Romania

(Photo: Darius Stradasz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 10:56
Business

Wizz Air adds route connecting Bucharest and Jordan’s Aqaba

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air is scheduled to fly from Bucharest to Aqaba, Jordan, starting December 15.

Two flights will be operated weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“We are constantly looking to expand the network of routes we operate from airports in Romania to diverse destinations in Europe and not only,” Paulina Gosk, corporate communications manager with Wizz Air, said.

The carrier is also connecting Rome, Vienna, and Budapest to Aqaba, and Rome, Milan, Vienna and Budapest to Amman. 

Wizz Air is looking to recruit 800 flight attendants this year, including from Romania

(Photo: Darius Stradasz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks