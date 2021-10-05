Wizz Air adds route connecting Bucharest and Jordan’s Aqaba

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air is scheduled to fly from Bucharest to Aqaba, Jordan, starting December 15.

Two flights will be operated weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“We are constantly looking to expand the network of routes we operate from airports in Romania to diverse destinations in Europe and not only,” Paulina Gosk, corporate communications manager with Wizz Air, said.

The carrier is also connecting Rome, Vienna, and Budapest to Aqaba, and Rome, Milan, Vienna and Budapest to Amman.

Wizz Air is looking to recruit 800 flight attendants this year, including from Romania

(Photo: Darius Stradasz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com