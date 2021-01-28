Wipro leases 11,000 sqm of offices in Globalworth Square

Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has leased 11,000 sqm of office space in Globalworth Square, a new office project in the Barbu Vacarescu office hub in northern Bucharest.

Wipro will thus be the main tenant of this 28,000-sqm building, presented by Globalworth as its most technologically advanced office project.

Local real estate consultancy firm Griffes brokered the transaction. Wipro already has part of its local team working in Globalworth tower, another project developed by Globalworth in the same area.

“I believe this new home & HQ for our Romanian teams will be the ideal platform to help us grow even further and strengthen our position in the market,” said Vivek Bakshi, Country Manager for Wipro Romania.

The company will also take over Metro Systems Romania, as part of an international strategic partnership between the two parent-groups – Wipro and Metro AG.

