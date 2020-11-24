Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:57
Business

Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is one of the biggest wine producers in Europe and worldwide. However, the country is far from being a global or European powerhouse when it comes to its wine industry.

In 2019, Romania produced 4.1 million hectoliters of wine, ranking sixth in Europe and among the top 15 wine producers in the world.

Meanwhile, the 550 companies in the local grape and wine industry recorded a combined turnover of little over EUR 370 million, Romania-Insider.com has calculated based on public financial data. For comparison, the biggest Italian wine company – Gruppo Italiano Vini – recorded revenues of over EUR 400 million in 2019.

The biggest wine producer in Romania in terms of revenues is Cramele Recas, which recorded a turnover of EUR 41 mln in 2019, followed by Jidvei – EUR 40 mln, and Cotnari – EUR 30 mln. The top ten is available in the list below.

"

The small size of the local wine industry is mainly because Romanian wines are still relatively little known internationally. The country’s wine exports are much lower even when compared to those of smaller producers such as Hungary, Georgia, Moldova, and even Bulgaria.

In 2019, Romania exported wine worth USD 35 million, according to worldstopexports.com. Meanwhile, Bulgaria, which has only a fourth of Romania’s wine production, exported wine worth USD 40 mln, Moldova’s exports reached almost USD 100 mln, and Georgia’s exports amounted to USD 222 mln. New Zealand, which also produces less wine than Romania (some 3 mln hectoliters per year), was one of the top 10 wine exporters globally in 2019, with USD 1.2 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 12:19
28 October 2020
Business
Romania’s wine production, down for the second year in a row
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:57
Business

Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is one of the biggest wine producers in Europe and worldwide. However, the country is far from being a global or European powerhouse when it comes to its wine industry.

In 2019, Romania produced 4.1 million hectoliters of wine, ranking sixth in Europe and among the top 15 wine producers in the world.

Meanwhile, the 550 companies in the local grape and wine industry recorded a combined turnover of little over EUR 370 million, Romania-Insider.com has calculated based on public financial data. For comparison, the biggest Italian wine company – Gruppo Italiano Vini – recorded revenues of over EUR 400 million in 2019.

The biggest wine producer in Romania in terms of revenues is Cramele Recas, which recorded a turnover of EUR 41 mln in 2019, followed by Jidvei – EUR 40 mln, and Cotnari – EUR 30 mln. The top ten is available in the list below.

"

The small size of the local wine industry is mainly because Romanian wines are still relatively little known internationally. The country’s wine exports are much lower even when compared to those of smaller producers such as Hungary, Georgia, Moldova, and even Bulgaria.

In 2019, Romania exported wine worth USD 35 million, according to worldstopexports.com. Meanwhile, Bulgaria, which has only a fourth of Romania’s wine production, exported wine worth USD 40 mln, Moldova’s exports reached almost USD 100 mln, and Georgia’s exports amounted to USD 222 mln. New Zealand, which also produces less wine than Romania (some 3 mln hectoliters per year), was one of the top 10 wine exporters globally in 2019, with USD 1.2 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 12:19
28 October 2020
Business
Romania’s wine production, down for the second year in a row
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated