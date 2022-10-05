Events

 

 

White Nights & Parties: Zigzagging between the big screen and the dance floor, Animest.17 doesn’t sleep!

06 October 2022
For its 17th edition, the Animest film festival in Bucharest has prepared a series of white nights dedicated to adult animation-lovers – a nonconformist cocktail of live music and hypnotizing films.

First up is Trippy Animation Night Vol. 9, which begins at midnight on Saturday, October 8 at Cinema Eforie.

Scandalous, eclectic, and electrifying, the avant-garde short film selection from the vast collection of Dutch artist Michael Helmerhorst is the boldest in Animest history.

“Volume 9 will provide the curious onlooker with a diversity of entries that range from educational erotics, moving lounge wallpaper, Rorschach split-screen images, and decomposed celluloid. No boundaries whatsoever, as long as it keeps moving to a groovy beat,” promises Michael Helmerhorst, curator & MC of the event.

On Tuesday, October 11, Arthub hosts the festival’s official Animate the Love party.

Animest director Mihai Mitrică teamed up with French journalist and film historian Alexis Hunot to curate a film program which is an animated ode to love, the theme of this year’s edition. After enjoying the screenings, the audience is invited to head over to Arthub to enjoy the party.

Next is Animusic Night, on Thursday, October 13, at Arthub, starting from 10 pm. Here jurors will evaluate and rank a selection of 28 music videos selected from around the world, and viewers will enter a fascinating musical universe of innovative sounds and blood pumping rhythms. The screening will be followed by the Love Affair Party at Arthub, with gemineye as master of ceremonies.

On Friday, October 14 it’s Creepy Animation Night – bringing viewers spooky stories, odd creatures, and emotionally impactful scenes.

The event dedicated to animated horror films is happening at Cinema Eforie, where the screening will be followed by a Bad Decisions live concert, an energetic post-punk & garage experience.  

The complete festival schedule is live on the Animest website

Animest.17 passes and tickets to get access to screenings and special events alike are available at Eventbook. 

(Photo source: Animest Facebook page - edited)

